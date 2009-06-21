Ranked as the world’s No. 3 DJ on DJ Magazine’s “Top 100 DJs” poll, Paul van Dyk makes for North America this month with a schedule of 17 shows in 17 days. Regarded as a legend of the electronic music scene worldwide, van Dyk never acquired the same superstar status stateside, but his contributions to the genre have been many. Though he was once considered a pioneer of trance music, he has successfully abandoned the genre that launched his career, recently crossing over into more ambient sounds and exploring electro-pop. His recent greatest hits/remix album, Volume , features a 2009 update of “For an Angel,” the song that put him on the map more than a decade ago.