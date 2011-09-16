With her gentle observations on children, cats and the absurdities of everyday life, Paula Poundstone was one of the more visible comedians of the '90s, appearing regularly on HBO, “The Tonight Show” and “Hollywood Squares” until tabloid-flagging charges of child endangerment after a drunken-driving arrest in 2001 sidelined her career. She has addressed her struggles with alcohol in her recent stand-up material and her 2006 memoir, There's Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say , which includes ruminations on her career and motherhood.