The first MTV host to find big-screen stardom, Pauly Shore was ubiquitous throughout the early and mid-'90s, lending variations of his stoned and aloof Generation X slacker persona to the movies Encino Man, Son in Law, In the Army Now, Jury Duty and Bio-Dome . Around the turn of the century, Shore began phasing out the shtick that made him famous for his new stand-up routines, while experimenting with directing independent movies. After satirizing himself in 2003's Pauly Shore Is Dead , Shore lampoons celebrity adoptions in his upcoming Adopted , a Borat -styled mockumentary filmed in Africa.