Pavement w/ No Age

By most accounts the most influential indie-rock band of the 1990s, Pavement built on the groundwork laid by ’80s underground rock and turned it into something even better: skewed but immediate guitar-pop that spoke to the disaffected mood of the times. After a run of five great (or mostly great) albums, the group called it quits in 1999, with frontman Stephen Malkmus leaving for a solo career, but earlier this year they reunited for a longer-than-expected reunion tour, which continues through this fall and has found the band playing to far bigger audiences than they did during their original run together, a testament to how the band’s notoriety has grown over the last decade.