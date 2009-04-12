The Pavillion

Next Act Theatre's production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win her back. He is still clearing out the skeletons in his closet even as he approaches her on a familiar dance floor, looking to be forgiven. The story may seem cliché, having inspired numerous romantic comedies over the years, but playwright Crag Wright's approach to the story has garnered much praise and many trips to the stage in the few years since it debuted.