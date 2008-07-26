In a brilliant marketing move, Pabst Blue Ribbon opted against advertising directly to its growing consumer base of young, bohemian types who view drinking unpretentious, bargain beer as a badge of honor. Instead, it courted them in more clever ways, sponsoring events like this one, a low-key gathering featuring music far grittier than what you’d find at a stage sponsored by one of the major brewing corporations. Headlining the PBR Block Party, which runs from noon to 8 p.m., is Detroit Cobras, a cover band that cherry-picks rarities and deep cuts from the early days of rock ’n’ roll and Motown. They’ll be supported by a slew of locals, including the Rusty Ps, Juiceboxxx, John The Savage and Freight. In keeping with PBR’s style, even the location of the event is cool and understated: Potter Avenue is an unassuming Bay View side street off Kinnickinnic that contains the youthful corner tap Burnhearts and, well, that’s about it.