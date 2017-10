It’s time again to give peace a chance. The annual “Peace Through Music: The Music of John Lennon” benefit, held tonight at 7 p.m. at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, raises funds for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, a group that works to prevent gun violence, and features an ultra-packed bill including some of the city’s most prolific musicians, including The Lackloves, Mrs. Fun, Chris Vos, The Danglers, The Delta Routine and melaniejane.