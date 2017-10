In its eighth year, the annual Peace Through Music benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort and the Brady Campaign has attracted one of its fullest lineups yet. Among the hordes of area musicians who will be tackling John Lennon’s songbook to raise money for these gun-control organizations are The Lackloves, John Sieger, Mrs. Fun, The Form, The Danglers, melaniejane, Pat MacDonald, The Bugs, Heidi Spencer, Delta Routine, Matt Hendricks, Amy Rohan and many more.