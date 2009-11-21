Peaches w/ Amanda Blank

Is Peaches’ sexually explicit crotch-rap a bold refutation of traditional gender roles, or is it just that much more exploitative because it feigns feminism as an excuse for bad, gynecological shock humor? That’s for each individual listener to decide, but judging from Peaches’ last two albums, 2006’s Impeach My Bush and this year’s I Feel Cream , you can’t fault anyone for assuming the latter. Peaches shares tonight’s bill with her de facto protégé, Amanda Blank, a leggy Philadelphia party girl. Unlike Peaches, Amanda Blank doesn’t feign commentaryshe serves her sex straight up.