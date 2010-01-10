Pearl Bailey … By Request

Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! and St. Louis Woman , as well as her hit 1952 version of “Takes Two to Tango.” In the Milwaukee Rep’s latest cabaret show, Washington, D.C.-based performer Roz White, who co-wrote the show, pays homage to the late performer. White has a smooth voice that complement’s the show’s jazzy repertoire.