Pearl Jam Destination Weekend

It was 20 years ago that a heavily flannelled Pearl Jam released their debut album, Ten, a blockbuster that helped fuel the '90s alt-rock explosion and introduced the band as the everyman alternative to Nirvana. The band's long run is particularly noteworthy considering the tragic fates of many of the other Washington grunge bands of the era, so this weekend the group is celebrating by hosting a weekend of music at Alpine Valley—think of it as a Gathering of the Juggalos, only with Eddie Vedder instead of Juggalos. The two-day concert will include performances from The Strokes, Queens of the Stone Age, Mudhoney, John Doe, Joseph Arthur, Glen Hansard, Liam Finn, thenewno2, David Garza and Star Anna.