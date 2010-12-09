Milwaukee guitarist Kenny Knoll’s interest in pedal steel led him to Nashville, where his knack for the instrument earned him gigs playing with Carl Smith, Marty Robbins, Dottie West and Crystal Gayle, among many others. Knoll is now the lead sound engineer for the 2K Productions Recording Studio, just outside of Milwaukee, but he continues to play in the local scene. His latest project is the country band Pearl Snap Kings, which pairs him with brothers Mike and Brian Kasprzak, of Mississippi Cactus, and Josh Tovar, of the late Freshwater Collins.