Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. At each event, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling programs) to the bizarre (anarchist bird watchers). To eliminate the chance for droning Ben Stein types to lose the audience’s attention, each presenter is backed by 20 slides that change every 20 seconds, so there’s only a scant six-and-a-half minute window for speakers to make their case. Tonight eight presenters share their knowledge as Pecha Kucha returns for its fifth installment at the Sugar Maple in Bay View.