After a half-year hiatus, the Pecha Kucha series returns to Milwaukee for its sixth event. The format is more or less the same: A succession of presenters give quick, informative lectures on idiosyncratic topics of their choice, backed by 20 slides that automatically change every 20 seconds, leaving them a scant six-and-a-half-minute window to share their knowledge. Presenters include a slew of familiar faces from the local arts scene, and the topics this time are particularly eclectic, including lectures on green homes, sausage, beards and beer brewing. Unlike past Pecha Kuchas, tonight’s will have no cover charge.