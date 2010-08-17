Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling programs) to the bizarre (anarchist bird watchers). Each presenter is backed by 20 slides that change every 20 seconds, so there’s only a scant six-and-a-half minutes for speakers to make their case. Tonight’s event is themed around Milwaukeeans who are working to better the world through social initiatives or volunteer work. Howard Lewis, Jennifer Dellegrazio, Teig Whaley-Smith, Mario Hall, Kate Lundeen, Ron Doetch and Gretchen Mead are among the presenters shining light of their efforts.