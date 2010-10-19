Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling programs) to the bizarre (anarchist bird watchers). To eliminate the chance for droning Ben Stein types to lose the audience’s attention, each presenter is backed by 20 slides that change every 20 seconds, so there’s only a scant six-and-a-half minutes for speakers to make their case. Tonight’s presenters include Dana Lynn Lovrek, Courtney Sampson, Chris Hallberg, Alicia Smits, Lori Bauman, Cynthia Thomas and Matthew Herman.