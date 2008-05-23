In a pre-emptive strike by five UW-Milwaukee grads tackling the uphill battle facing most artistsgetting galleries to exhibit their workearlier this year Bay View’s Spackle Gallery (2674 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) burst onto the Milwaukee art scene. Tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., the gallery celebrates the opening of its second exhibit, Peculiar Creatures, Charming Beasts, a tribute to the absurd and strange creatures that inhabit the shadowy realms between childhood and adulthood. It features the work of Milwaukee-based artist (and one of the founders of Spackle) Tara Klamrowski and New York’s Delaney Jane Larson.