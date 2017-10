Most events held by the Pedal Pusher Society have a strict no-guys policy, but tonight the women and transgender bike club opens its doors to men for its second annual Pedal Pusher Prom, a dance modeled after traditional high-school formals, only with the glorious addition of alcohol. DJs Shouty and Superman provide the music; raffle prizes and a kissing booth provide the conversation. Part of the proceeds from the prom goes to PEARLS, a Brewer’s Hill nonprofit assisting at-risk girls.