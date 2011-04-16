Peelander-Z w/ Anamanaguchi

The Japanese-American "action comic punk" trio Peelander-Z dresses like spacemen from a '60s children's cartoon and stages concerts that often play out like Japanese game shows, complete with audience karaoke sessions, human bowling contests and mock-wrestling bouts. The emphasis here is less on the music than the spectacle. Openers Anamanaguchi play digital punk music using a hacked Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy. Those geek credentials made them fitting choices to score last year's video-game adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World .