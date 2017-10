In the UK and their native Australia the drum-and-bass-inflected alt-rock band Pendulum has been a gigantic success story, playing to mass amounts of people at various festivals like the Reading Festival, but thus far they haven’t made many strides toward breaking in American. They hope to change that with their latest tour in support of their driven new album In Silico, which stops the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 7:30 p.m.