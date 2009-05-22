Pennywise w/ Pepper

Pennywise spoke for all disillusioned punk bands in the mid-’90s when guitarist Fletcher Dragge literally vomited on alternative-radio DJ Riki Rachtman. Symbolically, though, alternative radio returned the favor, mostly ignoring the band while other punk bands of the era like Green Day, The Offspring and Bad Religion (whom Pennywise’s melodic punk most resembles) became radio mainstays. In spite of (or perhaps because of) not changing their sound in more than a decade, the group has aged well, garnering some of the best reviews of their career with late-period albums like 2005’s The Fuse and last year’s Reason to Believe .