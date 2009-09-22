Perez Hilton Presents w/ Ladyhawke and Semi Precious Weapons

Though he’s better known for outing unwitting celebrities and doodling semen over paparazzi photos of reality TV stars, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is also an avid music fan. After success playing impresario at Austin’s South by Southwest festival, Hilton tries his hand at the tour circuit with his inaugural Perez Hilton Presents tour. Tonight’s stop features blog favorite Ladyhawke, the nom de plume of Pip Brown, a songstress with an ear for Urban Outfitters-friendly electro-pop; and Semi Precious Weapons, a Brooklyn rock ’n’ roll band. Hilton himself will be making appearances at select tour dates, but is staying mum on which ones. After the abrupt cancellation of planned headliner Ida Maria from the tour last week, tonight’s show is free.