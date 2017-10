You can probably guess from their name that Perpetual Groove is a jam band. Dabbling in funk, prog-rock and trance-like jazz, with the requisite splash of southern rock, this Athens, Ga., group covers all of its bases and has built up a significant fan base by playing the Bonnaroo and 10,000 Lakes music festivals, where they’ve impressed crowds with their lengthy, heavily improvised sets and sometimes retina-melting light shows.