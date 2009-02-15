One of the most imaginatively animated graphic-novel film adaptations in recent memory, and one of the best-received foreign films of 2007, Persepolis is the autobiographical tale of young Marjane Satrapi as she comes of ageand discovers punk musicamid the 1970s Iranian revolution. The film screens for free this afternoon at 3 p.m. as part of the UWM Union Theatre’s Festival of Films in French, which concludes today after screenings of Days of Darkness at 5 p.m. and The Man Of My Life at 7 p.m.