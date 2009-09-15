In defiance of the manic, sugar-rush dance pop that ruled the ’80s, England’s Pet Shop Boys created cutting-edge synth pop with an almost postmodern edge, with singer Neil Tennant’s bored, disaffected vocals replacing the usual dance-music perk. The iconic cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ 1987 album, Actually , even featured a photograph of Tennant mid-yawn. In an era when critics still dismissed dance music as a disposable genre, Pet Shop Boys were among the genre’s first widely acclaimed stars, and they’ve carried that cachet with them for decades. The duo’s latest album, Yes , features orchestral accompaniments from Final Fantasy violinist and sometimes Arcade Fire collaborator Owen Pallett.