Pete Yorn w/ Ben Kweller

Over the course of an album trilogy that began with his 2001 breakthrough debut, musicforthemorningafter , New Jersey songwriter Pete Yorn took on an unflattering reputation as adult-contemporary radio’s answer to Ryan Adams, but on recent releases Yorn has reinvented himself by taking some unlikely risks. He teamed with Bright Eyes’ producer Mike Mogis for 2009’s Back and Forth , then with The Pixies’ Frank Black for last year’s guitar-centric self-titled album. Perhaps most daring of all, however, was Break Up , his critic-baiting 2009 collaboration with actress Scarlett Johansson, which cast her as the Brigitte Bardot to his Serge Gainsbourg. Yorn shares this bill with folk-pop troubadour Ben Kweller.