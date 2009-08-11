Since introducing himself with the song “Strange Condition” on the Farrelly Brothers’ Me, Myself & Irene soundtrack, Pete Yorn has maintained a steady workload. He released a trilogy of albums between 2001 and 2006, and now the even-tempered New Jersey singer-songwriter is touring in support of his recent release, Back and Forth , produced by Mike Mogis of Bright Eyes. After years of playing it safe, it seems that the subdued singer is ready to take some risks, though: In addition to the upcoming September album Break Up , a collaboration with actress/lightning rod Scarlett Johansson, Yorn also has in the can an unreleased album produced by Frank Black of The Pixies.