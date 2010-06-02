Peter Buffett

One-time Milwaukee resident Peter Buffettthe son of power-investor Warren Buffetthas been recording pop and new age albums since the late ’80s, but has found the most success composing material for film and television. His contribution to the Dances With Wolves soundtrack kept work coming steadily throughout the ’90s, a decade that culminated in an Emmy for his score of the 1999 documentary Wisconsin: An American Portrait . In recent years Buffett has incorporated modern electronica and indie-rock influences into his albums. Tonight he’ll appear at the Pabst Theater not only as a musician but also as an author, promoting his self-help book Life Is What You Make It: Find Your Own Path to Fulfillment . The concert is a benefit for 88.9 Radio Milwaukee.