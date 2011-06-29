Peter Gabriel and the New Blood Orchestra

At 61 years old, former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel is still a master showman, delivering progressive and pop-rock ballads with nuanced vocalizations and daring stage shows that have recently included oboe solos and onstage biking. For this opening-night headlining slot at Summerfest, Gabriel will be backed by the New Blood Orchestra, including players from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. The concert coincides with Gabriel's upcoming New Blood album, an extension of the 2010 orchestral covers album Scratch My Back that this time gives his own songs the covers treatment. Among the songs reworked on the album are “Intruder,” “Solsbury Hill” and the mega-hit “In Your Eyes.”