Former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has billed his latest tour as the “Secret Cover Tour,” teasing the release of four cover songs that he’ll soon make available for download. Milwaukee is the final stop of that tour, though, so the identity of those covers isn’t quite so clandestine anymore, especially since Murphy’s take on John Lennon’s “Instant Karma” surfaced in a TV commercial for Chase banks earlier this year, and his version of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” is already on iTunes. Nevertheless, the show promises actual surprises, since the “Godfather of Goth” has promised to play new material from his upcoming, Trent Reznor-produced album.