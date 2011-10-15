Peter Wolf Crier w/ Milagres and Fahri

That the Minneapolis duo Peter Wolf Crier released their debut record, Inter-Be , on Jagjaguwar, the same label as Bon Iver, only further invited comparisons that were probably already inevitable. That album was cut from much the same cloth as Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago —right down to the warbling falsetto, the raw, self-recorded aesthetic and the “man in transition” lyrical motifs—though the group distinguished itself somewhat with singer-songwriter Peter Pisano's feverish guitar and the blunt, primal percussion of drummer Brian Moen. The duo's latest album, Garden of Arms , doubles down on both of those assets: It's a fiercer, harder-rocking album that doesn't fear distortion.