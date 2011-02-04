Peter Wolf Crier w/ Retribution Gospel Choir

That the Minneapolis duo Peter Wolf Crier released their debut record, Inter-Be , on Jagjaguwar, the same label as Bon Iver, only further invited comparisons that were probably already inevitable. Peter Wolf Crier’s music follows a similar template as Bon Iverwarbling falsetto; a raw, self-recorded aesthetic; and “man in transition” lyrical motifsbut the group distinguishes itself with singer-songwriter Peter Pisano’s feverish guitar and the blunt, primal percussion of drummer Brian Moen. This bill pairs Peter Wolf Crier with Retribution Gospel Choir, the rock-minded trio from Low singer-guitarist Alan Sparhawk and bassist Steve Garrington, which last year released its sophomore album, 2, on Sub Pop Records.