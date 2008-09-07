Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids productions for decades, but the Milwaukee Ballet’s new production, a collaboration with First Stage Children’s Theater and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, puts a new spin on the familiar tale: It is narrated in three different languages, English, Spanish and sign language. The show, which is recommended for kids age five and upthat wolf can be mighty scary for the young onesis staged this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.