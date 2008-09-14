Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids productions for decades, but the Milwaukee Ballet’s new production, a collaboration with First Stage Children’s Theater and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, puts a new spin on the familiar tale: It is narrated in three different languages: English, Spanish and sign language. The show, which is recommended for kids age five and upthat wolf can be mighty scary for the young onesis staged this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.