In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use one to make sad music. As Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, singing restless, lovelorn songs, touching on Tori Amos’ stark moodiness and Andrew Bird’s simple, looping, classically inspired compositions. Last year she released her debut album, Because I Have No Control , a no-budget disc that, although recorded on a laptop, often sounds like it was captured on a beat-up tape recorder, but tonight she releases a new album that’s much less rough around the edges, Lion .