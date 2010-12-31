Pezzettino w/ Antler Antennas and Plight of a Parasite

Experimental accordionist Pezzettino left Milwaukee for New York this year, but she’s maintaining close ties to her hometown. Her latest album, Lub Dub , is a collaboration with local hip-hop producer The LMNtlyst, who provides fittingly eccentric, wide-ranging beats for her quirky pop songs. Pezzettino shares this New Year’s Eve bill with Antler Antennas, a danceable, electronic-minded Milwaukee septet which will be celebrating an EP release, and Plight of a Parasite, a new project from members of the local hip-hop group Figureheads. Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody closes out the long night with a DJ set from 2 to 4 a.m.