In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use them to make sad music. With her latest project, Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, sighing restless, lovelorn songs, touching on Tori Amos’ stark moodiness and Andrew Bird’s simple, looping, classically inspired compositions. Tonight’s 9 p.m. show at the Stonefly Brewery is a release part for Pezzettino’s debut album, Because I Have No Control, a no-budget disc that, although recorded on a laptop, often sounds like it was captured on a beat-up tape recorder.