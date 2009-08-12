The Cameron Mackintosh/Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera wanders into town this month fresh from a monthlong engagement in Houston. The current incarnation of the show, having toured the United States for more than 15 years and more than 6,000 performances, has racked up quite a few miles and brings an incredible amount of momentum. While this touring show is yet another massive, nomadic, Broadway-in-a-box production, the years on the road won’t be as visible as one might expect from a show that started its journey in the final days of the original Bush administration. Webber’s Cats has a hopelessly ’80s production design, but the lavish costumes and classy look of Phantom paint the stage with a rich, gothic style.