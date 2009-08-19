The Cameron Mackintosh/Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera wanders into town this month. The current incarnation of the show, having toured the United States for more than 15 years and more than 6,000 performances, has racked up quite a few miles and brings an incredible amount of momentum. While this touring show is yet another massive, nomadic, Broadway-in-a-box production, the years on the road won’t be as visible as one might expect from a show that started its journey in the final days of the original Bush administration. Webber’s Cats has a hopelessly ’80s production design, but the lavish costumes and classy look of Phantom paint the stage with a rich, gothic style.