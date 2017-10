Despite only having nine-and-a-half fingers, Phil Keaggy is one of the world's greatest finger-picking guitarists. The Christian-rock kingpin got his start playing solo shows in the 1960s, just him, his guitar and an amp, and has since released more than 50 albums. His virtuoso playing has gotten him nominated twice for a Grammy, and has inspired fantastic stories, the most famous of these involving the legendary Jimi Hendrix proclaiming Keaggy as the best guitarist who ever lived.