Phil Ochs wasn't the only '60s folk singer concerned with the social and political issues of the time, but few protest singers felt those issues more deeply or took them more personally than Ochs. Depressed and alcoholic, the singer eventually committed suicide at the age of 35 in part because of his political struggles, argues the documentary Phil Ochs: There but for Fortune . The film features interviews with many of Ochs' contemporaries, including Abbie Hoffman, Pete Seeger, Peter Yarrow and Joan Baez (who covered his best known song, from which this documentary takes its title).