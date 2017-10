Contemporary country music is on a bit of a sentimental streak right now, which bodes well for singer/songwriter/hitmaker Phil Vassar, who uses his weepy piano chords to tug at the heartstrings of the cowboy-boot set. After writing chart-toppers for Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson, Vassar struck out to make himself a star, and so far, he’s had pretty good luck. Tonight he headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.