More than any of their post-Grateful Dead peers, Phish have emerged as the standard-bearers of the jam-rock scene, but over the years they’ve transcended and outgrown many of the stereotypes that once surrounded them. Guitarist Trey Anastasio is now sober and no longer the undisputed driving force behind the Phish locomotive, and, as a result, the days of ambient, psychedelic jams may be over. Since their reunion last year, the band has downplayed those instrumental trademarks for a fiercer, barroom stomp borrowed from The Rolling Stones, who the group has been covering more frequently than ever this year. (Also Aug. 15.)