Phosphorescent w/ J. Tillman and Mark Waldoch

Before recording under the pseudonym Phosphorescent, Brooklyn-based musician Matthew Houck traveled the world playing under the moniker Fillup Shack, releasing the album Hipolit in 2000. Houck soon changed his recording name to Phosphorescent, an exploratory alt-country guise under which he released A Hundred Times or More in 2003. Several albums later, Houck paid homage to one of his most enduring influences on the 2008 Willie Nelson tribute To Willie , which he followed up with a batch of outlaw country originals this May on Here’s to Taking It Easy . Opener J. Tillman had already released a slew of folky solo albums before he joined the Sub Pop indie-folk ensemble Fleet Foxes in 2008, and that band hasn’t slowed down his solo output any. His Steve Albini-produced seventh solo album, Singing Ax , is scheduled for a September release.