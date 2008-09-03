At the start of the period in which the work in "Biographical Landscape: The Photography of Stephen Shore, 1969-1979" was shot, America remained entrenched in the Vietnam War; the tumult of 1968, its assassinations and aftershocks preoccupied the country's consciousness. None of this political upheaval, however, is apparent on the main streets of small towns across the United States that populate the core of this exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art, on display through Sept. 28. Vignetted like family snapshots that might hang in a suburban hallway is a collection of 72 color snapshots, many of which are so tightly framed that Shore's subjects, a parade of friends, passersby, dingy bathrooms and diner food, are rendered anonymous by lack of context.