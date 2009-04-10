The Museum of Wisconsin Art’s One from Wisconsin Gallery showcases contemporary photographer Tom Jones, a UW-Madison art professor of American-Indian heritage, through April 26. His large, digital archive prints address stereotypes and romanticized myths that many people still retain about American-Indian culture. He also captures historical re-enactments perpetuating these nostalgic adventures. Jones photographs these re-enactments, visualizing the "white man" in American-Indian attire living out a fantasy, similar to contemporary civil war camps, where outsiders disappear into alternate worlds. This juxtaposition of ethnicity and cultural myth challenges viewer assumptions on what national heritage means to modern lifestyles.
The Photography of Tom Jones
Today @ The Museum of Wisconsin Art
