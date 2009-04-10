The Photography of Tom Jones

The Museum of Wisconsin Art’s One from Wisconsin Gallery showcases contemporary photographer Tom Jones, a UW-Madison art professor of American-Indian heritage, through April 26. His large, digital archive prints address stereotypes and romanticized myths that many people still retain about American-Indian culture. He also captures historical re-enactments perpetuating these nostalgic adventures. Jones photographs these re-enactments, visualizing the "white man" in American-Indian attire living out a fantasy, similar to contemporary civil war camps, where outsiders disappear into alternate worlds. This juxtaposition of ethnicity and cultural myth challenges viewer assumptions on what national heritage means to modern lifestyles.