Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in conjunction with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, hosts a production of William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic , directed by C. Michael Wright. The play follows the arrival of an athletic young drifter to a sexually repressed small town. A widow, Flo, is particular troubled by the young man’s arrival and his proximity to her teenage daughters, both of whom are drawn to him. The play runs through Nov. 1.