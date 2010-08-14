It's tough to talk about mental illness, whether it's post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts or bipolar. But “Pieces: In My Own Voice,” a new play written and directed by NAMI of Greater Milwaukee¹s Brenda Wesley, should make that discussion easier. The play uses five vignettes and monologues, plus music and dance, to illuminate the real lives of those with mental health struggles. It's specifically focused on African Americans with mental illnesses to encourage them and their loved ones to seek out more information and to get help. Wesley told the Shepherd that she hopes the play will help to alleviate some of the stigma attached to mental illness. “We are all made up of pieces of a wonderful puzzle,” Wesley said. “But when you have a mental illness, people take that one piece and judge you. I hope people will look at the entire person instead.” “Pieces” will be performed on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the auditorium at North Division High School, 1011 W. Center St. It is free and open to the public. After the performance there will be a question and answer session, resources and screening for depression.