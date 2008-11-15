Pigeon John continues his string of upbeat, irreverent releases with his latest album, Pigeon John…and the Summertime Pool Party, a record that finds Omaha’s Fedora-clad rapper cracking jokes at his own expense, taking trips to Taco Bell and collaborating with underground heavyweights like J-Live, Brother Ali and RJD2, all acts that typically tend toward more serious underground rap than Pigeon John’s unapologetically silly party jams. Pigeon John does a 10 p.m. show tonight at the Highbury Pub.