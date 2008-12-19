Though they’re clearly influenced by the Jesus Lizard and other seminal acts from Touch and Go’s back catalog, Milwaukee’s Pigs on Ice play their tightly wound punk and post-punk with a theatrical flamboyance that most of their no-frills muses eschewed. Using low-key, loosely themed costumes, the band aims to create a visual complement to their edgy rock ’n’ roll. This attention to detail and the subsequent word-of-mouth has helped them rise to the top of Milwaukee’s crowded basement scene. They top a 7 p.m. show at The Vault tonight, along with Possible Fathers and Bird Sounds.